modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Maxwell Konadu: I am happy working with Kwesi Appiah

- ghanasoccernet.com
25 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu says working with local coaches are easier than foreigners and reveals he is enjoying partnering Kwesi Appiah.

The former Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko trainer was first appointed to deputise Appiah in 2012 and then got to work under Israeli Avram Grant from 2014 to 2017.

Konadu has been maintained as one of two assistant coaches working under Appiah, who was re-appointed this year.

He feels there is mutual respect and co-operation working with his countryman

"The difference between working under a local coach and a foreign coach can be clearly seen. It was a bit difficult under the foreigner than working with a local coach," he told Nhyira FM.

"A foreign coach always wants to bring on board their own people and no matter how hard you work under them, they feel unsatisfied and hence the work is difficult under them.

"Working with a local coach is always very smooth since he understands the local terrain and what to do to make you always work hard.''

He added: ''There is always understanding between the coaches when both the head and assistants are local so I think I am happy with Kwesi Appiah. I was even in contact with him while he was with Al Khartoum in Sudan so it clearly shows that we understand ourselves."

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

A-G wants Ras Mubarak punished …over misapplication of GH¢215k

29 minutes ago

Six KMA guards arrested for extortion … 2 in custody, 4 escape

29 minutes ago

quot-img-1"DEMOCRACY IS MEANINGLESS UNLESS IT'S WELL UNDERSTOOD AND PRACTICED"

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line