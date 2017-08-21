modernghana logo

Godred Donsah desperately waiting to join Torino as Acquah moves closer to Birmingham

- ghanasoccernet.com
24 minutes ago | Sports News

Godfred Donsah's reported move to Torino is dependent on Afriyie Acquah agreeing to move to the English Championship and play with Birmingham.

Donsah has told the Bologna board that his head is made up on moving to the Torino and is willing to hang on till the end of this transfer window.

The midfielder has spent the last three years with Bologna and there is the bright prospect of going a bit higher with Torino.

Torino are open to the idea of having the energetic midfielder but they have to make open their books with the departure of Acquah who is moving ever closer to Birmingham- Acquah is also bent on taking up a new challenge and was to be playing in British football.

So all parties are now waiting for the first move which should be Acquah and then it will have a knock on effect and have all parties involved.

