Striker Caleb Ekuban hailed as the real No.9 for Leeds United

- ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Italian-born Ghanaian striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban has been identified as the real number 9 for Leeds United after impressing on his first start of the season.

Few weeks and few games for the English Championship side since joining from Chievo Verona, the 23 year old has been tipped to replace Chris Wood whose future at the club looks uncertain.

Here is what British portal Hitc.com wrote about the former FK Partizani striker.

"The only other player who can play in the number 9 at any time for Leeds United this season is the new signing, Caleb Ekuban who also scored during the League Cup match against Port Vale."

By Nuhu Adams

