modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Black Stars B captain Daniel Darkwah: Our best was not enough

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars B captain Daniel Darkwah admits their efforts were not enough to secure qualification to the 2018 African Nations Championship. 

The Local Black Stars suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium to exit 4-3 on aggregate.

This is the second successive time that the CHAN team have failed to reach the finals.

''First of all I will apologize to all Ghanaians for disappointing them.We tried our best but our best wasn't enough. So on behalf of my teammates all will like to apologize for this disgrace,'' Darkwah said in a post match interview.

''All though we tried our best to qualify to the championship, unfortunately we lost the game and it brought a great mess in the entire team.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Corruption war can’t be won by mere words –Nana

18 minutes ago

We’re with you to succeed – Martey to Akufo-Addo

19 minutes ago

quot-img-1A man can only be carefull until he buys a new car and a white shirt.

By: Obidee Aba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line