modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

EXCLUSIVE: Former Arsenal man Emmanuel Frimpong signs for Cypriot side Ermis Aradippou

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend for another year for Cypriot side Ermis Aradippou, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Frimpong moved on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Swedish top-flight side AFC Eskilstuna .

The 25-year-old has now played for Barnsley, Ufa and Arsenal Tula since leaving English giants Arsenal in 2013.

Frimpong has struggled to get his career on track and will use this move to restore some consistency.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Father jailed for sucking daughter’s breast

19 minutes ago

Nana Addo jets off to Equatorial Guinea on three-day visit

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Once your doing it right, you gotta keep keep it right.

By: Me quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line