Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
EXCLUSIVE: Former Arsenal man Emmanuel Frimpong signs for Cypriot side Ermis Aradippou
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend for another year for Cypriot side Ermis Aradippou, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
Frimpong moved on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Swedish top-flight side AFC Eskilstuna .
The 25-year-old has now played for Barnsley, Ufa and Arsenal Tula since leaving English giants Arsenal in 2013.
Frimpong has struggled to get his career on track and will use this move to restore some consistency.
