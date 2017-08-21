modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Maxwell Konadu quit as Local Black Stars coach despite another CHAN failire

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Maxwell Konadu says he will not stand down as Local Black Stars coach after failing to qualify the team for the 2018 CHAN tournament.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer saw his suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Black Stars B were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate after an impressive 2-2 first leg draw in Ouagadougou last week.

Konadu was also in-charge when the team failed to qualify for the last tournament but that will not force him to quit.

''It's not the matter of quitting, I am not a quitter. I have been with the team and working hard to get the best out of the team,'' Konadu told the media.

''We losing doesn't mean I should leave the job, I am still the Coach and so I think I don't have to turn my back on Ghanaians.

''I am not a quitter, we will continue to put things in place and work hard.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Father jailed for sucking daughter’s breast

19 minutes ago

Nana Addo jets off to Equatorial Guinea on three-day visit

2 hours ago

quot-img-1IT'S A FOOLISH DOG THAT BARKS AT A FLYING BIRD

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line