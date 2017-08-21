TOP STORIES
Ghanaian forward Ahmed Said scores hat-trick as Hadjuk Split swat aside Rudes
Ghanaian striker Ahmed Said bagged an impressive hat-trick for Hadjuk Split in their 4-0 victory over Rudes in the Croatian Prva HNL on Sunday.
The former Genoa striker registered his name on the score sheet with just 12 minutes on the clock with a brilliant finish before Hamza Barry doubled their advantage in the 39th minute.
The 24-year-old scored his second of the day in the 47th minute before completing his hat-trick in the 59th minute.
Said has scored four goals in six games for Hadjuk Split as they move to second on the log.
