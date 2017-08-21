TOP STORIES
Issah Abass brace powers Olimpija Ljubljana to victory in Slovenia
Ghanaian forward Issah Abass scored a brace for Olimpija Ljubljana in their 3-1 win over Ankaran Hrvantini in the Slovenian top flight league on Sunday.
The 18-year-old has been the live wire of the Slovenian giants after five games of the season.
The former Asowka Deportivo hitman continued his superb form on Sunday as his two goals condemned the struggling host to defeat.
Bradley Meledje opened the scoring for Ankaran but Abass brace and Dino Stiglec won the game for Olimpija.
Abass has scored five goals in six games for Olimpija to propel the club to the summit of the standings.
