Gilbert Koomson scores and provides assist as Sogndal win in Norwegian top-flight

- ghanasoccernet.com
46 minutes ago | Sports News

Gilbert Koomson scored his first goal in two months as Sogndal beat relegation-threatened Kristiansund 2-0 at home on Sunday in the Eliteserien.

The Ghana striker converted a spot-kick in the 35 minute to put his side ahead before providing the assist for Nigerian Chidiebere Nwakali to score the second.

Koomson celebrated his sixth league goal of the season in 20 appearances.

The 22-year-old was replaced after 85 minutes.

