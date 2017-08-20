modernghana logo

Striker Nasiru Mohammed on target to secure draw for Hacken in Sweden

45 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Ghana U17 captain Nasiru Mohammed scored in the first half to earn a point for Hacken in their 1-1 draw at Goteborg on Sunday.

Mohammed was on target four minutes after Sebastian Eriksson had scored the opener for Goteborg.

This was his third league goal of the season in 15 appearances.

Mohammed lasted the entire duration like countryman Mohammed Abubakar.

