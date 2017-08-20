TOP STORIES
As we groan and moan through this life, we know that the end shall come someday not only for me, not only for you, but for all of humanity. What, then, is the purpose of the rat race?By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Striker Nasiru Mohammed on target to secure draw for Hacken in Sweden
Former Ghana U17 captain Nasiru Mohammed scored in the first half to earn a point for Hacken in their 1-1 draw at Goteborg on Sunday.
Mohammed was on target four minutes after Sebastian Eriksson had scored the opener for Goteborg.
This was his third league goal of the season in 15 appearances.
Mohammed lasted the entire duration like countryman Mohammed Abubakar.
