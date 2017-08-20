TOP STORIES
'Once a man twice a child'...Bob MarleyBy: Awuradebasa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
MATCH REPORT: Burkina Faso shock Ghana in Kumasi to qualify for 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN)
Profiles of Players Abroad
Nelson Atiagli
Country: Italy
Position: Midfielder
View profile
More on player profiles
Related Stories
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News