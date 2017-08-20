TOP STORIES
The central message of the Bible is "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believerth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Ghana, Egypt, South Africa among FIVE African giants missing CHAN tournament
Profiles of Players Abroad
Bright Christopher Addae
Country: Italy
Position: Midfielder
View profile
More on player profiles
Related Stories
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News