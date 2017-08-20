modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana, Egypt, South Africa among FIVE African giants missing CHAN tournament

- ghanasoccernet.com
43 minutes ago | Sports News


Profiles of Players Abroad
Bright Christopher Addae
Country: Italy
Position: Midfielder
View profile
More on player profiles
Related Stories

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

GCB To Clear UT, Capital Debts

23 hours ago

Daring Ghanaian Gay Activist Unfazed By Hateful Backlash

23 hours ago

quot-img-1The central message of the Bible is "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believerth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line