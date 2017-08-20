modernghana logo

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah benched in Juventus opening victory over Cagliari

- ghanasoccernet.com
12 minutes ago | Sports News

Kwadwo Asamoah was benched on Saturday as Juventus launched their bid for a seventh successive Serie A title with a routine 3-0 home win over Cagliari.

Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain all found the net in a comfortable victory, although Diego Farias missed a penalty for the visitors.

Juve needed just 12 minutes to take control, Mandzukic drilling home with a low shot after good approach play from Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Dybala curled wide from distance as Juve continued to push for a second goal, but the hosts were quickly pinned back as Cagliari rallied.

First Farias saw a sound effort well saved, then Paolo Farago blasted well over the bar.

And when Alex Sandro upended Duje Cop, Cagliari had a penalty and their finest chance for an equaliser.

Farias' spot-kick was saved comfortably however, and after that Juve quickly regained control.

Asamoah whose future at Juventus was under scrutiny and his place on the bench throughout the game heightened speculation about his future.

The Ghana international sat on the bench for the entire duration of the game.

