Ghana winger Christian Atsu in action but Newcastle suffer league's second defeat at Huddersfield
Ghana winger Christian Atsu made his second full time appearance is as many matches as his Newcastle United side were defeated by fellow newly promoted club Huddersfield 1-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday.
Huddersfield made it two wins from their first two Premier League games as Aaron Mooy's stunning second-half strike saw off fellow promoted side Newcastle.
The Australian's beautifully executed finish was one of the few moments of quality in a match that, at times, had the feel of a Championship encounter.
Newcastle looked threatening in attack but they lacked a good final ball. Bar a superb save from Matt Ritchie, Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl did not have to repeat his heroics at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.
It is now two defeats in two league games for Rafa Benitez's Newcastle, and with time running out in the transfer window the Toon Army might have to endure another nail-biting season.
Premier League debutants Huddersfield looked far more confident in possession and did much to trouble Newcastle's back four if not goalkeeper Rob Elliot, with Tom Ince's first-half snap-shot their only other effort of note.
It meant David Wagner's men followed up last weekend's 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace with another three points to become just the third newly-promoted side to win their first two games in the Premier League era, emulating Bolton in 2001 and Hull last season.
Mooy's long-range shot provided Rob Elliot with his first test and the Newcastle keeper was grateful Tom Ince's vicious try, which came courtesy of a mislaid Christian Atsu pass, was straight at him.
Newcastle's only other first-half scare came when Atsu and Javier Manquillo were caught out trying to play their way out of trouble, though Steve Mounie was correctly adjudged to be offside by the time he fired at Elliot.
There were half-hearted penalty appeals at the other end when Atsu's header hit the back of Chris Lowe's arm, not that he knew anything about it, and the Terriers full-back was then bailed out by two fine Christopher Schindler tackles, the second of which had to be timed right on Dwight Gayle.
