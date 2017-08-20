TOP STORIES
Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah delighted after impressive point against Besiktas
Ghana international Bernard Mensah says he is slowly warming himself in the Turkish League after helping his team pick up an important point against Besiktas.
The Ghanaian was a second half substitute in the game against Besiktas. This is the second game he has played since moving to Kasimpasa on loan from Atletico Madrid.
'Good game we had and even more impressive we had a point in a very difficult game,' He said
The Ghanaian will be hoping that he is involved when they take on Akhisar Beledi
