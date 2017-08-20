modernghana logo

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah delighted after impressive point against Besiktas

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana international Bernard Mensah says he is slowly warming himself in the Turkish League after helping his team pick up an important point against Besiktas.

The Ghanaian was a second half substitute in the game against Besiktas. This is the second game he has played since moving to Kasimpasa on loan from Atletico Madrid.

'Good game we had and even more impressive we had a point in a very difficult game,' He said

The Ghanaian will be hoping that he is involved when they take on  Akhisar Beledi

Sports News

