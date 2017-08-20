modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

LIVE: Ghana - Burkina Faso - Kenya 2018 CHAN Qualifier

- ghanasoccernet.com
10 minutes ago | Sports News


Profiles of Players Abroad
Isaac Nana Asare
Country: Spain
Position: Midfielder
View profile
More on player profiles
Related Stories

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

GCB To Clear UT, Capital Debts

19 hours ago

Daring Ghanaian Gay Activist Unfazed By Hateful Backlash

19 hours ago

quot-img-1behind every successfull man there is a woman

By: akoaso quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line