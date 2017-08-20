modernghana logo

Birmingham-bound Afriyie Acquah to start for Torino against Bologna tonight

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Birmingham City target Afriyie Acquah will start for Torino tonight against Bologna in their Serie A opener at home.

The Ghana international has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship side this transfer window.

Acquah will probably play his final match for Granata on Sunday evening before moving to England.

Last season, the box-to-box midfielder scored two goals in 20 league matchces for the Torino.

