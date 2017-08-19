TOP STORIES
By: Kingsley Papa Yaw B.
Twenty coaches receive World Rugby training certification
Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - Mr Robert Bwali, a World Rugby trainer, has presented a Level 1 Sevens Rugby certificates to 20 Rugby trainers at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.
The presentation on Friday was supported by the Olympic Solidarity Fund under the auspices of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).
The weeklong event included a Level 1 Sevens Rugby Match Officiating Course and a Level 1 Strength and Conditioning Course on the laws of the game.
The coaches' clinic also deliberated on challenges experienced by the Ghanaian Rugby coach and how to comprehend the key performance indicators of a Rugby coach.
Mr Bwali, a Ugandan, commended the Ghana Rugby Federation, the National Sports Authority and the GOC for the efforts made in developing the sport in the country.
Mr Bwali said the participants had been positive and focused, and that, if they carry it to their various clubs, "we would have very good Ghanaian rugby coaches.'
He urged the participants to put what they've been taught to good use.
Participants at the event were full of praise for the efforts made to bring the clinic to fruition.
Benson Nortei Botchwey, a participant, said 'it has been an opener for us. This training has taught us a lot of things and it has been very helpful. I am going to concentrate on my club and impart my knowledge to them. I learnt a lot and will work with it.'
Present at the event were Richard Akpokavi, the Secretary of the GOC, Abdul Aziz Issah, the Chairman of Accra Rugby and Joseph Mensah, the Sports Director at the National Sports Authority.
GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
