FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
Debutant Jese scores as Stoke City stun Arsenal

BBC Sport
37 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Real Madrid winger Jese Rodriguez enjoyed a dream start to his Stoke City career by scoring the winner as Arsenal again came unstuck at the Bet365 Stadium.

Jese, who was thrust straight into Mark Hughes’ side after arriving from Paris St-Germain on Wednesday, slid in from a tight angle after being left unmarked to pick up Saido Berahino’s pass.

The Spaniard’s strike came just 90 seconds into the second half, after an opening 45 minutes the visitors had dominated.

Arsenal thought they had equalised when Alexandre Lacazette rifled in, only for the France striker to be ruled offside.

The Gunners continued to press in the closing stages, but Stoke remained resolute to earn their first win of the Premier League season.

Sports News

