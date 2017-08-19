TOP STORIES
'I left my white-collar job to follow Isaac Dogbe' - Coach Dogbe
Accra, Aug.18, GNA - Mr Paul Dogbe, biological father and trainer of Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogbe has revealed that he resigned from his well-paid job in England to help his son to become a world champion.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency sport, Mr Dogbe said he is very confident in the quality of Isaac that was why he quit other business to make his son's boxing dream a reality.
'Isaac Dogbe is next in line to face either Jessie Magdaleno or Caesar Juarez for the WBO Featherweight title later this year and I know he is going to be a world champion very soon.
'I am even more confident than Isaac himself and people don't understand me. He is a talented boxer and I believe in his qualities that's why I left my white-collar job to follow him.
"We are ready for any boxer, Isaac is a diverse boxer, he is not limited in anyway and so we are not scared of any opponent. All that we want is support and corporate sponsorship to bring the title to Ghana.
'I am compelled to leave my family behind in England to follow him everywhere he goes and that should tell you something. The Kid is a superstar and we must rally behind him to make the nation proud,' said Coach Dogbe.
Dogbe, the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) bantamweight champion has the chance of facing the winner of the Jessie Magdaleno and Caeser Juarez fight.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
