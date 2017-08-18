TOP STORIES
'Ghana must bid to host boxing championships' - Coach Asare
Accra, Aug.17, GNA - Mr Ofori Asare, a veteran boxing coach has urged Ghana to bid to host a continental boxing championship in Accra.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the certified boxing trainer said Ghana must make good use of the new Bukom boxing arena by hosting world recognized boxing events.
'We have always requested for a boxing arena, now we have it and we must make good use of it. The parent Association needs to bid to host championships in the country. That's if we want to bring back the glory days of Ghana boxing.
'We have talented strong men who are willing to do something for themselves and the country in boxing. We need to support them to achieve their aim in the sports.
He said the young boxers in the country are not well motivated but they still have the zeal to work and achieve something.
'Recently the Black Bombers were supposed to travel to Congo Brazzaville but they couldn't get the needed support yet they are always enthusiastic in training. They kept believing in themselves and the game they love and so the country must help them.'
Mr Asare commended the National Sports Authority for bringing back the National Sports Festival, adding that, the festival would expose the young boxers to Ghanaians and also prepare them for the next commonwealth games.
'I am very happy that the National Sports Festival has returned and boxing is part of the games. It is going to help the team a lot as we prepare for the commonwealth games. In the past years there were no competitions to prepare our teams before the commonwealth games, so we are happy to have it back agaian,' Ofori Asare said.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
