Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
Loew and Ancelotti shortlisted for men's coach award
Berlin, Aug. 17, (GNA/dpa) - Germany coach Joachim Loew was Thursday included on a 12-strong shortlist to be FIFA best men's coach of the year for 2017, the world football governing body said.
Loew led his side to a Confederations Cup triumph in July and the reigning World Cup holders have won all their qualifying games to date in the race for spots at Russia 2018.
Tite, coach of the world number one ranked Brazil, is also listed, as is Zinedine Zidane, who led Real Madrid in the defence of their Champions League title.
Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus), Carlo Ancelotti (Bayern Munich), Antonio Conte (Chelsea), Luis Enrique (Barcelona), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Leonardo Jardim (Monaco), Jose Mourinho (Manchester United), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur) and Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) complete the list.
The award is presented October 23 in London.
GNA
