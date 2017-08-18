TOP STORIES
Thousands Of Fans Storm Bukom Banku Versus Bastie Samir Press Conference
About two thousand boxing enthusiasts stormed the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Thursday afternoon to witness the first press conference for the bout between popular boxer cum comedian and musician, Braimah ‘Bukom Banku’ Kamoko (29-0, 22 KO’s) and Bastie ‘The Beast’ Samir (15-0-1, 14 KO’s) slated for September 30.
The fans made up of supporters of both boxers included old men and women, young boys and girls and kids as young as 8 years chanted war and jama songs creating a spectacle at the Trust Sports Emporium which houses the Bukom Boxing Arena.
The press conference which was scheduled for 11am had to start after three hours because the fans were too large for the 300 capacity new conference hall of the emporium, so the promoters and organisers had to find a better place for the large crowd of boxing fans.
The fans had to part with 1GHC at the entrance of the initial conference venue, endure a change in venue to the Arena and face a security search before taking a seat (or stand depending on their preference) in the 4,000-seater facility.
When they finally settled into their places leaving the facility half full, they found their voices again, singing cheer songs with sexually explicit lyrics in honour of their preferred boxer and in some cases to taunt the fans of the opposing boxer.
Box Office Promotions CEO Alex Ntiamoah Boakye apologized to pressmen for a three-hour delay to the start of the conference and promised to put up a good show despite the size of the venue as the fans called for a bigger venue.
He said boxing is a game and sport so the fans should contain each other and show sportsmanship.
Banku who enjoyed a kingly ride to enter the arena hugged his opponent during the introductions and stated that they were all friends and were delighted to have the opportunity to entertain Ghanaians as boxing is their business.
Samir, 31, struggled to excite the crowd with his message and supporters of Banku who numbered about 1,500 felt they won the battle of words as the USA based boxer looked shaky.
He said: "I want to say that this is boxing... it's not fight we are all friends and we are going to be together after all this... (sic)".
"I am going to change boxing image, boxing is my destiny... I am ready for Bukom Banku and after that fight we are friends but for now we are friends".
Braimah Bukom Banku Kamoko predicted t knock his opponent in round six and thrilled his fans with his special English language. Indeed he excited the crowd and said the arena cannot contain his 100,000 fans who have promised to watch him live. He also invited the president Nana Akuffo Addo and ex-President John Mahama to come and watch the big fight.
Banku stated: "I don't want any petty fights or insults among fans because even what I have not done, they said I did it.
"Ayittey Powers will even do better than Bastie in the ring," he stated in reference to his effortless double over close pal Ayittey Powers.
"I want to assure my fans that I will win the fight, I will stop Bastie in Round 6, all Ghanaians know me...".
Bukom Banku later advised his supporters not to engage in insults with the fans of Bastie as they are friends.
For the camp of Bastie, the have much to prove with the presence of national team coach Ofori Asare who has boasted to be the first beat Bukom Banku.
Sponsor of the fight, Nii Yarboi Annan was also excited and urged the fans to comport themselves as that can attract more sponsors and make the game better in the country, as boxing has started to attract tourist to Ghana.
Our investigations revealed that Bukom Banku will take home ghc10,000, while Bastie Samir gets ghc7,000.
Boxing legend Prof. Azumah Nelson graced the press conference and advised both boxers to put up a show that will sell Ghana Boxing.
