Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
'I was impressed with my performance in Nigeria' - Derek Abrefa

GNA
29 minutes ago | Sports News

Edward Gyasi, GNA
Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - Derek Abrefa, Ghana's number one ranked Tennis player Wednesday said he was impressed with his performance in the just ended 2017 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Nigeria Open Challenge.

Abrefa, 25, told the GNA Sports that, although he could not qualify to the medal zone, he was impressed with his overall output in the competition.

The 2016 best Ghanaian tennis player lost to Kazeem Makanjuola and Adeosun Adenkule both from Nigeria in the preliminary stage.

'I was impressed with my performance at the competition although I couldn't win any medal. I have learnt a lot as a professional tennis player.

'I am optimistic that I would move up in the next African rankings. It was a tough tournament with very good players from all over the world, they came very prepared and it was obvious that they had better training than us and with good facilities and equipment.

'We have learnt a lot from the competition and we are going to correct our mistakes as we prepare for the upcoming commonwealth and All African games'.

Derek Abrefa also expressed gratitude to the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), African World Airline and Tesano Spinners TT Club for their immense support prior to the competition.

GNA

Sports News

