Ghana Rugby Partners Harper Performance
Accra, Aug.16, GNA - The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) and Harper Performance have agreed to a partnership deal aimed at developing the performance-support provisions available to the athletes of Rugby in Ghana.
The partnership with Harper Performance is an important step in allowing Ghanaian rugby players to receive training and development in areas such as strength and conditioning, sports nutrition, sports medicine and athlete lifestyle advice from leading practitioners in the performance-support industry in a culturally relevant, logistically aware manner.
Herbert Mensah, President of the GRFU, told the press that, 'We are excited with the endless stream of well wishes and offers of support that Ghana Rugby has been receiving since the announcement of its full membership in record time of World Rugby on 10 May this year.
'The partnership with Harper Performance is one of the outcomes from the reaction and we are very pleased to have this agreement. Ghana Rugby has performed exceptionally in many areas but the entering to the world stage of rugby will put enormous pressure on our ability to perform technically at high levels.
This partnership with Harper Performance is a very important part of our recipe to do just that,' Mr Mensah said.
Tim Harper, Harper Performance Founder and Principal Consultant to the project also expressed delight in the partnership agreement with the Ghana Rugby Football Union.
'With all the blood, sweat and tears that have been poured into the development of the off-field administration of Ghana Rugby over the past few years, it's important that those efforts are now matched on the training park, in the gym and on the pitch.
'The multi-disciplinary team at Harper Performance is excited to be bringing our expertise to the GRFU as we look to support the development of the 'Ghanaian Way' and achieving sporting and athletic excellence within the logistical and financial parameters that the union faces.'
Harper Performance is a performance-support consultancy working within high-performance sports such as football, rugby, athletics and motorsport.
Apart from its for-profit activities, Harper Performance specializes in providing innovative, culturally relevant, financially sustainable, yet highly effective performance support systems to 'underdog' athletes and organisations, often hamstrung by logistical, economic and socio-cultural barriers to performance.
Ghana Rugby will be in action later in 2017 when the team travels to Kampala, Uganda to compete in the Africa Men's Sevens Tournament for the first time.
The tournament would serve as the qualifier for the Sevens World Rugby Cup, the Commonwealth Games and the World Series tournament in Hong Kong.
GNA
