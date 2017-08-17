TOP STORIES
National Women's Volleyball set for 2018 World Cup Qualifiers
Accra, Aug. 15, GNA - The senior National Women's Volleyball team, the Black Spikers will travel to Cote d'Ivoire for the first round of the 2018 World Cup qualification.
The team will depart Accra on Thursday for the competition scheduled between August 17-22, 2017.
According to Mr Paul Atchoe, President of the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA), the team will be joined by opponents from Nigeria and Niger, alongside the host; Cote D' Ivoire.
The statement said, first two teams of the four-nation tournament will progress to the final round of the qualifies in Cameroon in September.
Ghana will be seeking to make qualification to the global volleyball championship next year.
GNA
