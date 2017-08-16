TOP STORIES
BEFORE WE CAN FINALLY REACH THE MOUNTAIN TOP OF OUR DESIRES WE MUST PASS THROUGH THE VALLEY OF THE SHADOW OF DEATH AGAIN AND AGAIN.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
Real Madrid appeal against Cristiano Ronaldo ban rejected
Cristiano Ronaldo will serve a five-match ban after Real Madrid failed in a bid to overturn the red card he received in the 3-1 Spanish Super Cup first-leg win over Barcelona.
The Portugal forward was given his marching orders at the Nou Camp on Sunday after picking up two yellow cards – one for taking his shirt off after scoring and the other for diving.
After scoring a stunning goal for Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, Cristiano Ronaldo then received a second yellow card for diving and pushed the referee before leaving the pitch
The 32-year-old will miss the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barca on Wednesday as well as Madrid’s La Liga opener away at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.
He will also be suspended for the matches against Valencia (home), Levante (home) and Real Sociedad (away).
Real boss Zinedine Zidane branded Ronaldo’s second yellow card as “ludicrous” following the victory over Barca.
Real Madrid will be without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo when they host Barcelona in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup
He said: “I’m annoyed that Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off, it might not have been a penalty, but still, giving him a card is ludicrous.
“I am truly proud of my players, they played well as 10 and really wanted the win. Now we turn our attentions to the return leg and we need to relax.”
–
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News