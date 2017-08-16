modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Gyan Impresses On Debut

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Sports News
Asamoah Gyan
Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, lasted just 70 minutes on his debut with Turkish side Kayserispor on Monday night but left good footprints.

The Ghanaian all time top scorer hoped to announce his presence in the Turkish league by hitting the back of the net but close markings robbed him of that opportunity.

Yet, his contribution gave the club's fans hope of better things to happen in the coming weeks.

The former Sunderland man said after the game, 'It was a good opener, we lost, but we were technically up there. I did my best as an individual and we were not bad as a team.

“I credit our opponents for their tenacity. We showed great promise of good things to come and I believe we will pick up the pieces and put smiles on the faces of our fans.”

The striker, who joined Kayserispor from Al Ahly demonstrated striking glimpses in pre-season with three goals.

Gyan's new club suffered a 1-4 defeat to Galatasaray. They host Goztepe this Sunday at the Kadir Has  Sehir Stadium, a  40,458  capacity venue.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

