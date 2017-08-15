modernghana logo

Ronaldo, Messi and Buffon on shortlist for UEFA player of the year

GNA
5 minutes ago | Sports News

Berlin, Aug. 15, (GNA/dpa) - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon are on the shortlist for the UEFA player of the year award, European football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The award, for the 2016-17 season, will be handed out on August 24 at the Champions League draw.

Real Madrid striker Ronaldo and Barcelona forward Messi have both won the award twice each before. Juventus goalkeeper Buffon, 39, has never gained the honour.

Coaches and journalists voted for the award, with UEFA revealing the rest of the top 10 on Tuesday.

The rest are, 4. Luka Modri? (Croatia, Real Madrid)

5: Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)
6: Paulo Dybala (Argentina, Juventus)
7: Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)
8: Kylian MbappÃ© (France, Monaco)
9: Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)
10: Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (Sweden, Manchester United)
