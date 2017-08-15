modernghana logo

Ghana readies for Burkina in CHAN second leg tie

GNA
5 minutes ago | Sports News

Kumasi, Aug. 15, GNA - The technical team of Ghana's Black Stars Team 'B' is confident of victory as the nation takes on neigbouring Burkina Faso in a crucial second leg tie of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

The first leg ended 2-2, and the Burkinabes in that match, had to come from behind twice to level the scores, despite playing at home.

Coach Maxwell Konadu, in-charge of the Stars Team 'B', in an interview with the GNA Sports in Kumasi, said his side was psychologically prepared for the encounter, and that, they were determined to overcome their opponents.

'We have now assessed the strength and weaknesses of our opponents and therefore, will map up the best strategy suitable for us to beat them', he said.

The Stars arrived in Kumasi on Monday to begin preparations ahead of the clash, and are expected to engage in a couple of friendly matches to fine-tune their strategies.

Coach Konadu said morale in camp was high and urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they had the quality and strength in-depth to subdue the Burkinabes.

In a related development, Elmina Sharks' Emmanuel Ampah, Hearts of Oaks' Vincent Atingah and Asante Kotoko's Ahmed Adams have been invited to join the team ahead of the tie.

GNA

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

