CAF announces fixtures for 2018 U-17 women's World Cup qualifiers
Accra, Aug. 15, GNA - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced fixtures for the 2018 FIFA under 17 World Cup qualifiers.
Sixteen countries would battle for a spot in the prestigious competition.
The qualifiers will start in October with the Preliminary Round, where 10 nations will compete for a place in the first round.
Six nations have been given an automatic spot in the first round of the qualifiers, namely Ghana, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia, Cameroon and Nigeria.
Only three out of the sixteen countries would make it to the 2018 FIFA U-17 women World Cup slated for November 20 in Uruguay.
Preliminary Round Fixtures:
Libya v Djibouti
Sierra Leone v Gambia
Zambia v Botswana
Ethiopia v Kenya
Mali v Algeria.
First Round Fixtures:
Libya/Djibouti v Tunisia
Sierra Leone/Gambia v Ghana
Zambia/Botswana v South Africa
Morocco v Equatorial Guinea
Ethiopia/Kenya v Nigeria
Mali/Algeria v Cameroon.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
