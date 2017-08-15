modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

No Room For Complacency …Konadu Warns Stars B

Daily Guide
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Deputy trainer of the local components of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu charged his side to consider their first leg stalemate results as no feather in their cup.

The Black Stars B surrendered their first half lead, allowing  the home side to level on two occasions; placing Ghana in a better position for qualification.

But Konadu has warned ahead of the return clash that entertaining complacency will be at their peril.

As a result, the team has moved straight to camp to put their house in order before the second leg.

Konadu said in an interview that “Thank God we are back home safe, straight back into camp, no room for complacency.”

Ghana failed to reach the last CHAN competition finals.

 By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

GSE Halts Trading On UT Bank’s shares

14 minutes ago

Mahama gov’t didn’t lose $3bn to dumsor – John Jinapor

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Love is like a plant it needs care to grow gradually

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37864.3830
Euro5.16085.1643
Pound Sterling5.68565.6931
Swiss Franc4.51424.5165
Canadian Dollar3.45133.4531
S/African Rand0.32880.3291
Australian Dollar3.44383.4511
body-container-line