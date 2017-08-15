modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
Die Hard Supporters Commend Black Stars Team B And Thank Sponsors

Sammy Heywood Okine
21 minutes ago | Football News

The Die Hard Supporters Union who traveled to Burkina Faso to cheer the Black Stars Team B against their Burkinabe counterparts have commended the players and officials who made Ghana proud by gaining an away 2-2 draw result.

Abraham Nkansah aka Apirigu Chakapama, President of the Supporters Union said the CHAN Tournament is important for local players and those who featured must be commended.

Nkansah who was with the Ghana team said the players should be encouraged than discouraged as their opponents were very good. He noted that a few mistakes by the defence caused the drawn game, also knowing that there are no minnows in the African game..

"We have an advantage for the return game and our boys must be motivated to win at home" he expressed.

He thanked a few dignitaries who supported them for the trip. He mentioned Hon. Collins Ntim, Hon. Anthony Karbo, Hon. Titus Glover, Dr. Kwame Kyei, Mr. Julius Debrah, Mr. David Ekufful, Mr. Charles Opoku, Hajia Fatima Toff-Mensah and Mr. Shaibu Gariba, chairman of Vision Express.

The Die Hard Supporters President hinted that they had a quite time in Burkina Faso and hoped that traveling on the continent to cheer the national teams would be easy.

The Die Hard Supporters are the noted group that cheers all sporting activities, like boxing, kick boxing, tennis, beach sports.

Football News

