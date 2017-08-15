TOP STORIES
I like u i want to meet u my name is Mariam Saliu phone number is 08026620628.U are a good actress.u are a very talented and beautifulBy: Funke Akindele
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
Ghana’s Commey And Micah Move Up In WBC Rankings
Ghana's world title prospect, Richard LION HEART Commey, has moved to the 3rd in the lightweight division in the latest World Boxing Council rankings for the month of August 2017.
Commey who was last month was ranked 4th, has moved above former WBC world lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin.
The former IBF world lightweight title contender was ranked number 10 by the WBC five months ago but after winning the WBC international silver lightweight belt against Hedi Slimani last March he has moved seven places up.
Commey was recently signed by one of the biggest promoters in the world DiBella Entertainment.
Bantamweight prospect Duke Micah has also moved two places up in the latest World Boxing Council (WBC) for the month of August.
Micah last month was ranked 15th and now he is at number 13th in the bantamweight division.
The former Olympian holds three titles, the WBO Africa bantamweight belt, the Commonwealth bantamweight belt and the WBC international bantamweight belt.
The 25 year-old sylish hard puncher recently signed with Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Boxing