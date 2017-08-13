TOP STORIES
Police, Immigration Ladies qualify for Sanford FA Cup semis
Accra, Aug. 12, GNA - Police Ladies and Ghana Immigration Ladies have sailed through to the semi-final stage of the 2017 Sanford women's FA Cup after edging out Army Ladies and Sea Lions respectively.
Police, the defending champions, overcame their rivals, Ghana Army Ladies by a lone goal at the Dansoman Karl Reindolf park on Saturday afternoon.
Felicity Asoaku grabbed the opener as the early as the 6th minute of the game. Armies ladies game back strongly after conceding the first goal and enjoyed a greater percentage of possession but failed to find openings in their opponents defense.
Ghana Police Ladies are now in the Sanford FA Cup semifinals for the second time in a row.
In the second game of the day, Immigration Ladies also recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Sea Lions to secure qualification to the semi final stage of the competition.
The Lions failed to equalize Sylvia Nelson's 50th minute goal despite the numerous chances created.
Police Ladies and Immigration Ladies would represent the southern zone in the last stages of the 2017 Sanford FA Cup.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
