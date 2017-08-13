modernghana logo

StarTimes pay courtesy call on NSA boss

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA - StarTimes, official Broadcaster of the Ghana Premier League, on Friday, met the leadership of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The StarTimes delegation held fruitful discussion with the Director General of the NSA, Mr. Robert Sarfo Mensah concerning the development of sports in the country.

As part of StarTimes' aim of getting involved in promoting all sports in Ghana, the NSA boss was consulted to partner the dream.

According to the Country Director of StarTimes, Leo Hao, sports must have a new look in Ghana.

"It is our dream to help grow Ghana sports.
"We want a successful collaboration that will see all sports get a better face lift as we are committed to grow sports in all aspects."

Mr. Sarfo Mensah was delighted to meet the StarTimes delegation and confirmed his office's readiness to partner them.

"My office wants to give Ghana sports the best, in terms of development.

"We are actually preparing to host the National Sports Festival, where more talents will be identified and nurtured. "

"I am very glad to have you and am confident that we can together promote Ghana sports," he noted.

GNA

