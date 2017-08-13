TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Ghana draws with Burkina Faso
Edward Gyasi, GNA
Accra, Aug. 13, GNA - Ghana Black Stars B held their Burkinabe counterparts to a 2-2 draw at the August 4 stadium in Ouagadougou on Saturday.
The two West African countries locked horns to battle for qualification to the 2018 African championships (CHAN) in Kenya.
Ghana grabbed the opener through Saddick Adams neatly converted spot kick in the first half but Sydney Sylla got the equalizer for the Burkinabes right after recess.
WAFA's Gideon Wajah weaved his way through the defense of Burkina Faso to restore the lead for the Ghanaians but Illiasse Sawadogo's brilliant low strike secured a draw for the home side.
Ghana would host Burkina Faso in second leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on August 20.
GNA
