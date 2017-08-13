modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana draws with Burkina Faso

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Edward Gyasi, GNA
Accra, Aug. 13, GNA - Ghana Black Stars B held their Burkinabe counterparts to a 2-2 draw at the August 4 stadium in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

The two West African countries locked horns to battle for qualification to the 2018 African championships (CHAN) in Kenya.

Ghana grabbed the opener through Saddick Adams neatly converted spot kick in the first half but Sydney Sylla got the equalizer for the Burkinabes right after recess.

WAFA's Gideon Wajah weaved his way through the defense of Burkina Faso to restore the lead for the Ghanaians but Illiasse Sawadogo's brilliant low strike secured a draw for the home side.

Ghana would host Burkina Faso in second leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on August 20.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Government to actualise Free SHS in September - Dr Bawumia

1 hour ago

President to lay foundation stone for cement factory in Tema

1 hour ago

quot-img-1love and peace will never generate war, so lets peace and love prevail

By: bjoh HAMBURG quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37534.3797
Euro5.16035.1642
Pound Sterling5.67485.6827
Swiss Franc4.54494.5476
Canadian Dollar3.44893.4514
S/African Rand0.32430.3245
Australian Dollar3.44173.4499
body-container-line