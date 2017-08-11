TOP STORIES
Armah Buah Congratulates KARELA United FC For Historic Premier League Promotion
The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has congratulated Karela FC for their likely historic entrance to the premier league.
As the MP of Ellembelle, he expressed the excitement of the people of Nzema and also added that, he will continue to support the team while putting plans in place to get Karela United football club a corporate sponsor.
He was optimistic that, the promotion of Karela United to the Premier league will undoubtedly boost up economic activities such as hotel businesses, taxi operations, petty trading among others in Nzemaland especially in Ellembelle District.
In a brief statement to the team, he said "We believe Karela's likely entry into the Premier League has a real economic impact on the local economy and that, it is important for companies like Eni and partners, Ghana Gas, Adamus Resources and others operating in Nzema to seriously see to the sponsorship of Karela as a good fit in terms of their responsibility to support the local economy.
However, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle District, Hon Kwasi Bonzo also thanked the playing team, the management and the supporters for helping the team to qualified to Premier League.
He promised the team of 5,000gh cedis.
"As a DCE, I'm going to do my best to support Karela United anytime the need arises", Hon Kwasi Bonzo emphasized.
Meanwhile, the President for the team, Mr David Brigidi thanked the good people of Nzema for their unflinching support they have shown to the team.
The Nzema-based club sealed their maiden qualification to the Ghanaian top-flight League after thrashing Kumasi-based King Faisal 4-1 at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park, Nzema Aiyinasi on last week Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Currently, Karela FC has 60 points ahead of their second place counterpart New Edubiase United which has 44 points.
Karela United FC is the first team to secure it's premiership status after opening a 20 points lead with five matches to be played in Zone B of the Ghana's GN Division One League for 2017.
About Karela FC
Formed in October 1st 2013, formely known as Metro SC . Based in Nzema Aiyinasi in the Elembelle District of the Western Region.
Pride & Passion is the team's slogan.
