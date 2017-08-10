modernghana logo

Abedi, Maha Clock 30

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | Sports News
Abedi Pele with wife, Maha
Abedi Pele with wife, Maha

Soccer maestro Abedi Ayew Pele and spouse Maha yesterday hit   their 30th milestone wedding anniversary.

Their three-decade union has produced two footballers in Dede (West Ham) and Jordan (Aston Villa), currently in the EPL and championship respectively as well as pretty daughter Imani Ayew.

