EPL Launched In Accra
Citi FM has launched its radio coverage of the 2017/2018 English Premier League at the Villagio Vista's AM&PM Sports Bar in Accra.
The launch featured coverage of the Community Shield game between Premier League champions, Chelsea and Arsenal, ahead of the kick-off of the Premier League season next week.
The English Premier League coverage is made possible by a collaboration between Citi FM and Talksport UK, who have been partners for almost a decade.
The traditional season curtain-raiser is a repeat of last season's FA Cup final, in which Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1.
Citi Sports editor Nathan Quao revealed that the listeners and followers of the Premier League would enjoy very full package of the best things associated with the league.
“This season, we are giving listeners the best in terms of live coverage of the matches not only in the league but the FA Cup and the League Cup.
“Apart from that, we will give the fans the Preview Show which airs live on Facebook every Wednesday and that gives followers the best analysis. Of course, their comments are welcome.
“We will take the Fantasy League up a notch. Lots of players have already signed up and a lot more will join. We have great prizes for them.
“Like we say, expect the unexpected so our listeners should anticipate a very lovely period between August of this year and May 2018.”
Citi FM's coverage of the EPL also recently welcomed Premium Bank as its latest sponsor.
The Premier League starts on August 11 with Arsenal and Leicester City facing each other in the first match of the season.
