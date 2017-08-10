modernghana logo

Go To Turkey… Kwadwo Asamoah Told

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | Sports News
Kwadwo Asamoah
Former Black Stars defender Sam 'Foyoo' Johnson has advised Kwadwo Asamoah to relocate to Turkey.

Turkish outfit Galatasary has in the last few weeks expressed interest in the Juventus man, and Johnson has suggested that Asamoah grabs the offer with both hands.

To Foyoo, the move will hand the former Udinese man regular playing time, having lost his first team shirt in the last few seasons due to inveterate injury

Johnson told Citi FM “I know Asamoah's quality and I am certain that he will be a success over there.

“There are a lot of Africans there and most of his team mates are there so it should not be difficult to adapt.”

“But of course, the final decision will be made by him.”

Asamoah, 28, recently hinted that he will be making a return to the Black Stars' fold after a long absence.

He will join compatriots like Asamoah Gyan, Jerry Akaminko, John Boye among others should he accept the deal.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

