modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Mourinho Gives Up On Bale

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | Sports News
Jose Mourinho  and Gareth Bale
Jose Mourinho  and Gareth Bale

Jose Mourinho says it is “game over” for Manchester United’s hopes of signing Wales international Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

United boss Mourinho previously said he would “fight” to sign Bale if Madrid wanted to sell, but conceded it looked unlikely after the forward started the 2-1 Uefa Super Cup win over United.

“I think now everybody knows he is going to stay,” Mourinho said.

When asked if he had been told he could leave, Bale said: “Not that I know of.”

Madrid president Florentino Perez was later quoted by Spanish newspaper Marca as saying the Spanish champions were “not considering selling Bale”.

The Welshman added: “I’m just concentrating on my football and I’m not listening to anything. I’m not reading anything, although people tell me bits and bobs.

“I’m enjoying my football and playing as much as I can and winning trophies.”

Bale, 28, joined the Spanish giants for a world record fee of £85m from Premier League side Tottenham in 2013.

He committed his future to Madrid at the end of last season, saying he was happy to stay with the 12-time European champions.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Mahama commends Kenyans for peaceful election

2 hours ago

Woyome is not an NDC member – Pee Yalley

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Grace is activated when faith is put to a test. When all hope is gone; when you are bereft of options, it is when faith is applied that grace is activated.

By: Analimbey, Adobe-Rah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37394.3783
Euro5.13095.1363
Pound Sterling5.68305.6905
Swiss Franc4.52974.5324
Canadian Dollar3.44153.4440
S/African Rand0.32450.3248
Australian Dollar3.44053.4467
body-container-line