Dagaaba-Frafra friendly games set for September 2

GNA
18 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - The Dagaaba and Frafra communities within the Accra-Tema Metropolis have scheduled September 2 for the 2017 edition of the 'Dagaaba-Frafra friendly fun games' at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

The 22nd edition of the fun games would be organized under the theme 'Consolidating the gains of mutual fraternity in Ghana's diamond Jubilee: The Dagaaba-Frafra Style'.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Philip Atinga, Secretary of the Joint planning committee and copied to the GNA, Minister of State, Members of Parliament, Ethnic Chiefs, senior government officials and many other dignitaries have been invited to grace the special occasion.

The statement explained the rationale behind the organization of the inter community fun games, saying that, 'Peace is a very essential ingredient in the development of any nation.

'Many unrests in various countries, including Ghana had been due to ethnic disputes. These unrests have a retrogressive impact on the development of a country.

'It is for this reason that organizers of the games seek to promote sustainable peace and development in Ghana'.

The events for this year's edition include football, Volley ball, Tug of War, Senior Citizens penalty kicks and spoon and lime race.

There will also be cultural displays by groups from both communities as well as the sale of various foods and drinks.

The organizers of the event called on corporate Ghana to support them to make the fun games successful.

'It is our deepest desire that corporate organizations will support us with items or cash to make the event a success.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Sports News

