'We would win double this season' - Police Ladies

GNA
18 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - Mr Ansah Asumaning, team manager of Police Ladies has said that his side is in a good position to defend the Sanford FA Cup and also win the 2017 Women's Premier League.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, Mr Asumaning said Police Ladies are favorites to defeat their bitter rivals, Army Ladies in the quarter final stage of the FA Cup and progress to defend the title they won last season, adding that, they are keen on winning the double this season.

'We started the league poorly but we have improved in the second round and we stand a chance of winning the league and defending the FA Cup this season.

'It is definitely going to be a tough quarter final game against our rivals Army Ladies, but I am confident we would overcome them on Saturday. They are our old foes and we would defeat them again this year.

Police Ladies would lock horns with Ghana Army Ladies in the quarter finals of the FA Cup at the Carl Reindolf Park on September 12, 2017.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

