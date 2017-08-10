modernghana logo

GFA confirms schedules for Sanford Women FA CUP

GNA
18 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug.9, GNA - The Women's League Board on Wednesday confirmed schedules for the quarter final stage of the 2017 Sanford Women's FA Cup at a press conference held at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat.

Mrs Roselyn Amo, the Vice Chairperson of the League Board, said all the games of the quarter final stage would be honoured on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

According to the Board, some modifications had been made in the schedules, as part of efforts to promote the competition and to have more fans attending the matches and this includes playing two matches at the same venue at different times.

On Saturday at the Carl Reindolf Park, Police Ladies would play against Army ladies at 1200hrs GMT after which Immigration Ladies would takes on Elmina Sea Lions in a Southern zone encounters.

In a Northern Zone clash, Prison ladies would face Nana Afia Kobi Ladies at the Coronation park whiles Afia Ampem Darko Ladies battle with Real Upper Ladies at Techiman.

Mrs Amo said the Semi final stage of the Sanford Women FA Cup is slated for September 23, with the grand final on October 21, 2017, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Sports News

