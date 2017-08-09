modernghana logo

1st Ghana Open Taekwondo Championship Launched in Accra

Sammy Heywood Okine
3 hours ago | Sports News

… 12 Countries Registered So Far

Mr. Robert Sarfo Mensah, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has commended all stakeholders in Ghana Taekwondo for making it possible for Ghana to be chosen to host the first ever international Taekwondo Championship in West Africa, in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the Championship on Monday, he assured the media that the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Youth &Sports is fully supporting the hosting of the event on August 18 and 19, 2017 at the Sports Hall of the Accra Stadium.

He acknowledged that Taekwondo is the most active sporting discipline in Ghana with participation throughout the ten regions of Ghana, and especially among second cycle schools.

He urged Ghanaians to involve themselves in the international programme to make it successful.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) remarked Taekwondo is one of the sports that many Ghanaians have interest in and very soon, they should be winning many medals for the nation.

He urged the Ghana Taekwondo fraternity not to be divided as the GOC and IOC recognizes only one body in a country, so those who have formed the Greater Accra Region Association and fighting the President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation who is Treasurer of the GOC must try to unite with the recognized body.

He noted that hosting the 1st Ghana Open has led to the renovation of facilities at the Accra Sports Stadium, which others may benefit from.

Mr. Fred Otu Lartey, President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation explained that the World Taekwondo (WT) has been rebranded, and the tournament is open to male and female athletes above 17 years, with the first Dan and international certification.

He said individual participants and clubs can register online to fight and earn points to be able to compete in international events before August 15, 2017.

He hinted that so far 12 countries have registered to take part; Italy, Turkey, Malawi, USA, Togo, Benin, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, Senegal, Cote D Voire and Ghana.

Mr. Otu Lartey named some ex athletes, Mr. Charles Hanson Adu, Mr. Alex Da Rocha, Mr. Alex Mallet, Captain Edward Abban and some companies like Puma Energy, Epsilon Security, Accra City Hotel, Big Tanko Ltd, Korean Embassy, the NSA and others who are supporting the Championship.

He praised the NSA and GOC for their massive backing and urged the media to publicise the event for Ghanaians to be aware and come to the Sports Hall to witness the 1st Ghana Open which is sanctioned by the World Taekwondo (WT).

Steve Amegashie, Technical Director of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation briefed the media on the rules of the Championship.

Members of the Press joined the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, NSA and GOC executives to inspect progress of work at the venue of the event.

Sports News

