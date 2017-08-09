modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
Muntari Denies Referee Slap Rumor

Daily Guide
55 minutes ago | Sports News
Sulley Muntari in one of his several problems with the referee


Ghana star, Sulley Muntari, has taken to Twitter to vehemently deny slapping a referee during a ceremonial match in Accra last week.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star is reported to have lunged on the referee and dished out a dirty slap after showing him a yellow card.

But the account of the referee, known as John Terry, was been dispelled by ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston who was present at the Kotobabi Wembly Park.

Muntari has followed up with a Tweet on his micro-blogging website page: ”What slap? STOP dragging my name through the mud! Nice try but just so you know, you can never beat a person who never gives up.” Ghanasoccernet

