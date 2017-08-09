TOP STORIES
If one knows something and does not do it,he or she knows nothing.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
Muntari Denies Referee Slap Rumor
Ghana star, Sulley Muntari, has taken to Twitter to vehemently deny slapping a referee during a ceremonial match in Accra last week.
The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star is reported to have lunged on the referee and dished out a dirty slap after showing him a yellow card.
But the account of the referee, known as John Terry, was been dispelled by ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston who was present at the Kotobabi Wembly Park.
Muntari has followed up with a Tweet on his micro-blogging website page: ”What slap? STOP dragging my name through the mud! Nice try but just so you know, you can never beat a person who never gives up.” Ghanasoccernet
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News