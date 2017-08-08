TOP STORIES
Africa World Airlines (AWA) supports GTTF
Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - Africa World Airlines (AWA) has presented a sponsorship package worth $10,000 to the Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) for their participation in the 2017 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Nigeria Open Challenge, which begins in Lagos today.
The package is made up of an unlimited number of international and domestic round trip tickets for any competition the Association will engage in.
It also covers the on-going table tennis league for players who are based outside Accra to fly to and fro on match days to participate in the league.
Chief Operating Officer (COO) of AWA, Captain Samuel Thompson said they are not only committed to flying passengers but also giving back to society, and that, sports is one of the many key sectors they are supporting.
'We are committed to helping grow the sports of Table Tennis in the country and spread our talents beyond the borders of the country, so we are coming on board to airlift the players to take part in the ITTF organised Challenge tournament.
Captain Thompson said his outfit is ready to help make the Table Tennis league better and very strong, hence the airlifting of players outside Accra on match days to honour their matches with renewed strength.
He charged the players to do the nation proud by winning awards at the tournament and assured the federation that the support is the beginning of greater things to come.
Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President of GTTA expressed his appreciation to the AWA for coming on board at such a short notice to support the association.
"I believe that the support is the start of a very long mutually beneficial relationship between the AWA and the
GTTA.
Ghana is likely to take16 players to the four-day tournament in Nigeria.
The players include Felix Lartey, Emmanuel Commey, Beatrice Gyasi, Derek Abrefa, Emmanuel Asante, Cecilia Frema, Celia Baah Danso and Eva Adom Amankwah.
GNA
