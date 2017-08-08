TOP STORIES
Two GOC Officials to participate in Women in Leadership Forum
Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has nominated Madam Linear Addy and Christine Ashley to participate in the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Advancing Women in Leadership Forum for Africa and Asia 2017 in Rwanda
This forum, which is being organised by the Hospitality, Events and Logistics sub-committee of the IOC would be held in Kigali, Rwanda from Wednesday, August 9, 2017 to Friday, August 11, 2017.
Madam Linear Addy is an executive board member of the GOC and member of the Events and Programmes sub-committee of the GOC, while Christine Ashley is also a member of the National Federations Relations sub-committee.
The IOC was created more than a century ago with the goal of making a contribution to building a peaceful and better world by educating the youth through sport, practiced without discrimination of any kind, and harnessing the power of sport at the service of humanity'.
Traditionally, women were not allowed to participate in the Games, which were exclusively for men. Times have changed, and the IOC has played an important role in establishing a positive trend to enhance women's participation in sport.
Over the last 20 years, the IOC has been advocating for the participation of women at all levels, encouraging National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and International Federations (IFs) to enhance the presence of women in sport.
Rwanda has been a world leader in having the highest number of women in parliament. In addition, there has been increased political will to promote the participation of women sports and through this support, the NOC has registered a number of successes since 2012.
It includes, 30% of women representation in the executive committee, increased numbers of women coaches, female international referees, CAF women instructors and increased participation in Olympic games.
Above all, in 2016, the IOC Women and Sports Trophy for Africa was won by a Rwandan woman, who is the current First Vice President of the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee, Madam Rwemalika FÃ©licitÃ©. GNA
