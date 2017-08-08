TOP STORIES
GOC, Japan Embassy to collaborate for Tokyo 2020
The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Japan Embassy would soon roll out activities geared towards Ghana’s participation in the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.
This was made known when the GOC led by its President, Ben Nunoo Mensah paid a courtesy call on the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Kaoru Yoshimura at the Japanese Embassy.
The visit was to deliberate on how the two countries can collaborate to develop sports in the country.
In his opening remarks, Ben Nunoo Mensah expressed gratitude for the immense support from the Japanese Government in the development of less funded sporting disciplines in the country especially Baseball, Judo and Karate.
According to him, the GOC highly recognizes their contribution towards the development and empowerment of the youth through sport and are therefore keen to cement that relationship, tap into emerging areas, opportunities, aids, and technical programs in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
In his response, the Ambassador Kaoru Yoshimura expressed his pleasure on the call by the GOC and described it as a good gesture.
He further stated that, his government has always and will always support the development of sports in Ghana through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
He said the Ghana Baseball and Softball Association and the Ghana Judo Federation have all benefited from the JICA Initiative.
Speaking on the Sport for Tomorrow grants, K. Yoshimura revealed that the initiative would be interested in liaising with the GOC in the establishment of infrastructures at school levels like sport halls or specific sport facility.
The parties agreed that, these facilities can be named after a notable Japanese sport personality whiles managed by the GOC.
The meeting formed part of the new administration’s strategy in announcing itself and soliciting for support and partnership through the Embassies, Consulates and High Commission in the country.
Sports News